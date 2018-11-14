British American Tobacco Plc Ads (BATS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 5,000 ($65.33). Barclays’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BATS. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 5,340 ($69.78) to GBX 4,950 ($64.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,200 ($67.95) price target on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Societe Generale set a GBX 4,800 ($62.72) price target on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,614.12 ($60.29).

British American Tobacco Plc Ads stock opened at GBX 2,869 ($37.49) on Monday. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,064 ($53.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,643.60 ($73.74).

In other news, insider Giovanni Giordano sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,465 ($45.28), for a total transaction of £16,458.75 ($21,506.27).

About British American Tobacco Plc Ads

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

