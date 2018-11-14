British Land’s (BLND) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

British Land (LON:BLND)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on British Land from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 715 ($9.34) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, September 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 840 ($10.98) price objective (up from GBX 820 ($10.71)) on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on British Land from GBX 695 ($9.08) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. British Land presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 690.50 ($9.02).

Shares of British Land stock opened at GBX 614.80 ($8.03) on Wednesday. British Land has a 1-year low of GBX 587 ($7.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 695 ($9.08).

In other British Land news, insider Timothy Andrew Roberts sold 2,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 624 ($8.15), for a total value of £14,651.52 ($19,144.81). Also, insider Lynn Gladden bought 1,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 597 ($7.80) per share, for a total transaction of £8,453.52 ($11,046.02). Insiders purchased 1,467 shares of company stock worth $875,331 over the last quarter.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £18.1 billion (British Land share: £13.5 billion) as at 30 September 2017 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

