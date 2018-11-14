Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Position Lowered by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 42,899 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $36,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.62, for a total value of $4,772,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.52, for a total transaction of $294,344.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,194 shares of company stock valued at $9,687,345. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Nomura upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, September 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Broadcom to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.97.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $224.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $197.46 and a 12 month high of $285.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 58.18% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

