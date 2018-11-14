Brokerages Anticipate Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Will Announce Earnings of $3.25 Per Share

Analysts expect Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.33. Amgen reported earnings per share of $2.89 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year earnings of $14.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.85 to $14.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $14.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.26 to $14.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.24. Amgen had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amgen from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amgen from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.55.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,795,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,518,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.08. Amgen has a one year low of $163.31 and a one year high of $210.19. The company has a market capitalization of $122.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,723,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,207,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $592,025,000 after buying an additional 72,205 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Amgen by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 13,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

