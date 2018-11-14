Brokerages Anticipate Century Communities Inc (CCS) to Announce $1.07 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) will announce $1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Century Communities’ earnings. Century Communities reported earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $552.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.88 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Century Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Century Communities by 13.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,537,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,619,000 after purchasing an additional 292,677 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Century Communities by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,301,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,410,000 after buying an additional 145,267 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Century Communities by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,323,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,750,000 after buying an additional 232,059 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Century Communities by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 618,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,233,000 after buying an additional 310,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Century Communities by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 447,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,750,000 after buying an additional 108,500 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Century Communities stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $20.31. 159,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,317. The stock has a market cap of $620.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.19. Century Communities has a 1-year low of $19.96 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in California, Colorado, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and the provision of mortgage services and title services to its home buyers.

