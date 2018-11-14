Brokerages Anticipate Fortive Corp (FTV) to Post $0.86 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.87. Fortive reported earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortive will report full year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Fortive had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.18.

NYSE FTV traded down $1.61 on Wednesday, hitting $73.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,338,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,513. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Fortive has a 52-week low of $69.03 and a 52-week high of $88.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.69%.

In other news, VP Emily A. Weaver sold 9,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total transaction of $699,126.11. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,729.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James A. Lico sold 123,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total transaction of $9,297,902.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 357,460 shares in the company, valued at $26,956,058.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTV. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Fortive by 7.7% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 61,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Fortive by 48.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Fortive by 45.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 455.6% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Fortive by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 94,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

