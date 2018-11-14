Brokerages Anticipate Mammoth Energy Services Inc (TUSK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $375.27 Million

Analysts predict that Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) will report sales of $375.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Mammoth Energy Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $340.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $422.10 million. Mammoth Energy Services reported sales of $368.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Mammoth Energy Services will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mammoth Energy Services.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.48. Mammoth Energy Services had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $384.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 157.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TUSK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mammoth Energy Services from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Mammoth Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

TUSK traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $24.50. The company had a trading volume of 153,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,059. Mammoth Energy Services has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $42.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Mammoth Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

In other news, CFO Mark E. Layton sold 1,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $30,819.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arty Straehla sold 36,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $977,879.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,476.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,125. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TUSK. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,736 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 498,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,969,000 after acquiring an additional 49,696 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth about $2,226,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 3,702.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 14,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Pressure Pumping Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability.

