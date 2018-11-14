Brokerages Anticipate Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (TSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $43.54 Million

Analysts expect that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) will post $43.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tristate Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $43.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $44.06 million. Tristate Capital reported sales of $36.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tristate Capital will report full year sales of $163.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $163.42 million to $164.36 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $188.98 million, with estimates ranging from $181.81 million to $192.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tristate Capital.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $41.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.64 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Tristate Capital in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

NASDAQ:TSC traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.81. 83,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Tristate Capital has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The company has a market capitalization of $731.95 million, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63.

In related news, VP Brian S. Fetterolf bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.27 per share, with a total value of $104,361.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman James F. Getz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $298,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 16,300 shares of company stock worth $398,306 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Tristate Capital by 14.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Tristate Capital by 1,932.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 347,948 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in Tristate Capital by 136.8% during the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 23,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,512 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tristate Capital during the second quarter valued at $5,137,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tristate Capital during the second quarter valued at $229,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.

