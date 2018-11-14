Brokerages Expect MedEquities Realty Trust Inc (MRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts predict that MedEquities Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:MRT) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MedEquities Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.33. MedEquities Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MedEquities Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MedEquities Realty Trust.

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.25). MedEquities Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $9.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRT. B. Riley set a $12.00 target price on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MedEquities Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust in a report on Friday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 target price on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

MRT traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.68. 183,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,467. MedEquities Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.65.

In other news, Director Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 37,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $328,012.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 271,094 shares of company stock worth $2,354,413. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in MedEquities Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $158,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in MedEquities Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $160,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in MedEquities Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in MedEquities Realty Trust by 252.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MedEquities Realty Trust

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE: MRT) is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust that invests in a diversified mix of healthcare properties and healthcare-related real estate debt investments. The Company's management team has extensive industry experience in acquiring, owning, developing, financing, operating, leasing and monetizing many types of healthcare properties and portfolios.

