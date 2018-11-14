Brokerages Expect Vectren Corp (VVC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Vectren Corp (NYSE:VVC) to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vectren’s earnings. Vectren posted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vectren will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vectren.

Vectren (NYSE:VVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.13). Vectren had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $665.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE VVC opened at $71.81 on Wednesday. Vectren has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $71.88. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Vectren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Vectren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVC. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of Vectren during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vectren during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Vectren during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vectren during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Vectren during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

About Vectren

Vectren Corporation provides energy delivery services to residential, commercial, and industrial and other contract customers. The company offers natural gas distribution and transportation services, and electric transmission and distribution services; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas or oil-fired, and landfill gas electric generating facilities with an installed generating capacity of 1,248 megawatts.

