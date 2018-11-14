Brokerages Expect Viveve Medical Inc (VIVE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) will announce sales of $6.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Viveve Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.90 million to $8.44 million. Viveve Medical reported sales of $5.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Viveve Medical will report full year sales of $20.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $22.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $29.59 million, with estimates ranging from $22.30 million to $33.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Viveve Medical.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Viveve Medical had a negative net margin of 243.98% and a negative return on equity of 838.28%. The business had revenue of $4.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Viveve Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ VIVE remained flat at $$2.10 on Friday. 92,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,913. Viveve Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $68.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of Viveve Medical by 11.9% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,861,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after acquiring an additional 303,464 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viveve Medical by 38.7% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,948,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,928 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Viveve Medical by 117.8% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 792,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 428,708 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Viveve Medical by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 780,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 58,256 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable accessories.

