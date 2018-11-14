Brokerages Set Alta Mesa Resources Inc (AMR) PT at $9.24

Alta Mesa Resources Inc (NASDAQ:AMR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.74.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alta Mesa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Alta Mesa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Alta Mesa Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alta Mesa Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Alta Mesa Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd.

NASDAQ AMR traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $2.40. 5,041,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,615. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alta Mesa Resources has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $10.79.

Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.23 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alta Mesa Resources will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alta Mesa Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Bayou City Energy Management L purchased 3,400,800 shares of Alta Mesa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $14,759,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,133,911 shares of company stock worth $18,294,607. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alta Mesa Resources by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,879,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,443 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in Alta Mesa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,608,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Alta Mesa Resources by 450.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,185,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 970,581 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Alta Mesa Resources by 1,287.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 956,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 887,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in Alta Mesa Resources by 256.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 745,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 536,698 shares during the last quarter. 53.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alta Mesa Resources Company Profile

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Anadarko Basin. It also offers midstream energy services, including crude oil and gas gathering, processing, and marketing to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the STACK Play region of Oklahoma.

