Brokerages Set Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) PT at $72.00

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.00.
LW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. CL King lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 26.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,504,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,200,000 after purchasing an additional 318,000 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.6% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 34,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at about $5,024,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 603.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 16,867 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of LW traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.18. The company had a trading volume of 24,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,443. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of -0.53. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $52.48 and a one year high of $83.46.
Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $914.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.68 million. Lamb Weston had a negative return on equity of 110.81% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.191 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.
About Lamb Weston
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.
