Brokerages Set Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) PT at $72.00

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.00.

LW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. CL King lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 26.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,504,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,200,000 after purchasing an additional 318,000 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.6% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 34,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at about $5,024,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 603.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 16,867 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LW traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.18. The company had a trading volume of 24,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,443. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of -0.53. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $52.48 and a one year high of $83.46.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $914.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.68 million. Lamb Weston had a negative return on equity of 110.81% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.191 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.