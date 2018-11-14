Brokerages Set Sophos Group PLC (SOPH) PT at $527.14

Shares of Sophos Group PLC (LON:SOPH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 513.75 ($6.71).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SOPH. Deutsche Bank cut Sophos Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 530 ($6.93) in a report on Monday, September 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sophos Group in a report on Friday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Sophos Group from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 713 ($9.32) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Numis Securities upgraded Sophos Group to an “add” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sophos Group in a report on Monday, November 5th.

Shares of SOPH stock opened at GBX 329.20 ($4.30) on Friday. Sophos Group has a 12-month low of GBX 258.70 ($3.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 675.62 ($8.83).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th.

In other Sophos Group news, insider Nick Bray sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 526 ($6.87), for a total transaction of £10,046.60 ($13,127.66). Also, insider Kris Hagerman sold 66,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.64), for a total value of £235,748.40 ($308,047.04).

About Sophos Group

Sophos Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-enabled end-user and network security solutions. The company offers XG Firewall, a next-generation firewall protection for network, users, and applications from new control center; SG UTM, a user interface to protect network and users; Secure Wi-Fi, a wireless access point; Secure Web Gateway for Web security; Secure Email Gateway solutions; and Phish Threat, an email phishing test simulation and training product.

