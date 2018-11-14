Brokerages Set Ternium SA (TX) Price Target at $39.50

Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on TX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ternium in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ternium from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:TX opened at $30.80 on Friday. Ternium has a 12 month low of $25.52 and a 12 month high of $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.89. Ternium had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ternium will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ternium by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 596,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,651,000 after acquiring an additional 298,765 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Ternium by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 617,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,492,000 after acquiring an additional 15,057 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Ternium by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 343,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,402,000 after acquiring an additional 60,311 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ternium by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ternium by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 31,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot-rolled coils and sheets, bars and stirrups, wire rods, cold-rolled coils and sheets, tin plates, hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes and tubular products, beams, and roll formed products, as well as other products, such as pig iron.

