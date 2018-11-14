Brokerages Set Zalando SE (ZAL) Price Target at $41.60

Shares of Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €41.60 ($48.37).

ZAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th.

Shares of FRA ZAL opened at €31.35 ($36.45) on Friday. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a fifty-two week high of €49.86 ($57.98).

Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion retailer in Europe. The company offers a range of products, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for women, men, and children. Zalando SE also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

