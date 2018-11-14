Brokerages Set Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Price Target at $173.13

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZBRA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research set a $200.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $176.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $101.49 and a 1-year high of $184.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 49.81%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 11,588 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.06, for a total value of $1,959,067.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,100,393.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joachim Heel sold 2,480 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.38, for a total transaction of $452,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,452,260.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,829 shares of company stock worth $11,098,183 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 113.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,782,000 after acquiring an additional 35,464 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 46.8% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 39,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 17.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,086,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 312.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

