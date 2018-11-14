Brokerages Set Zix Co. (ZIXI) PT at $6.08

Shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.08.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded ZIX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th.

Shares of ZIXI traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,429. ZIX has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $7.09. The stock has a market cap of $359.33 million, a PE ratio of 82.88, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.67.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. ZIX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ZIX will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $415,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of ZIX by 29.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,586,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after acquiring an additional 363,840 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ZIX by 12.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,056 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 57,499 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ZIX in the second quarter valued at about $883,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ZIX by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,088,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,039,000 after acquiring an additional 163,289 shares during the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, threat protection, archiving, bring-your-own-device security, and data loss prevention solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies.

