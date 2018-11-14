Brokers Offer Predictions for Becton Dickinson and Co’s Q1 2019 Earnings (BDX)

Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Becton Dickinson and in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $2.66 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Becton Dickinson and’s Q2 2019 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $3.20 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $289.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.79.

BDX stock opened at $234.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23. Becton Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $209.91 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 64,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,734,000 after buying an additional 22,690 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 49,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,879,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 37,263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.07, for a total value of $9,956,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,210,614.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James C. Lim sold 5,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.36, for a total transaction of $1,257,606.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,750.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

