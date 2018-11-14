Brokers Offer Predictions for Tableau Software Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (DATA)

Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2018 EPS estimates for Tableau Software in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 7th. Wedbush analyst S. Koenig now expects that the software company will post earnings per share of ($2.95) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.75). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tableau Software’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DATA. Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 price target on shares of Tableau Software and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tableau Software from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup set a $140.00 price target on shares of Tableau Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tableau Software from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Tableau Software from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tableau Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.27.

DATA opened at $112.53 on Monday. Tableau Software has a twelve month low of $68.37 and a twelve month high of $125.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The software company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.15). Tableau Software had a negative return on equity of 25.49% and a negative net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $239.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Tableau Software news, insider Chris Stolte sold 380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $43,061,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 288,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,696,899.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Elissa Fink sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 81,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,567,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,214,560 shares of company stock valued at $136,334,886. 19.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tableau Software by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,753 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,881,000 after buying an additional 6,167 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tableau Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Tableau Software by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,020 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Tableau Software by 537.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,282 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 25,534 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Tableau Software by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 284,393 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $22,984,000 after buying an additional 64,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Tableau Software Company Profile

Tableau Software, Inc provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, an analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to enhance the dissemination of information in an organization and promote decision-making.

