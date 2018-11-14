BSM Technologies Inc (TSE:GPS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.86, with a volume of 1500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Get BSM Technologies alerts:

BSM Technologies (TSE:GPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$15.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.61 million. On average, research analysts predict that BSM Technologies Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “BSM Technologies (GPS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.86” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/bsm-technologies-gps-hits-new-12-month-low-at-0-86.html.

BSM Technologies Company Profile (TSE:GPS)

BSM Technologies Inc provides real-time GPS fleet and asset management solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sentinel fleet management solutions, including fleet and asset tracking, actionable report, machine to machine, interactive mapping, electronic logging device compatibility, routing, landmark and geozone, fuel and maintenance, workflow management, real-time alert, safety and compliance, and reefer monitoring services; and electronic logging device solutions, such as automatic on-board recorder, in-cab mobile data terminal, graphical logs, Web-based reports, driver identification, and vehicle inspection reporting.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for BSM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.