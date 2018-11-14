BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (BTB.UN) Downgraded by Laurentian to Hold

Laurentian cut shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has C$4.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of C$5.00.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.65 to C$4.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd.

Get BTB Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$4.60 on Tuesday. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$4.29 and a 52 week high of C$4.93.

About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (BTB) is a Canada-based unincorporated open-ended real estate trust. The Trust owns approximately 72 commercial, office and industrial properties in primary and secondary markets. The Trust operates through four segments, which include office, commercial, industrial and general purpose properties.

Read More: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.