Busey Trust CO Has $15.02 Million Position in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Busey Trust CO boosted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,475 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.4% of Busey Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Busey Trust CO’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $15,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 989,639.9% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 67,054,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 67,048,101 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 22.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,228,738 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $652,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,743 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 39.1% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,977,520 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,959 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 10,630.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,022,536 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 112.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,665,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $174,562,000 after acquiring an additional 880,100 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS stock opened at $116.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $97.68 and a twelve month high of $120.20. The company has a market cap of $175.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. Walt Disney had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. ValuEngine raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.54.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.87, for a total transaction of $106,500.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,698 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,705.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 47,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $5,727,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,838 shares of company stock worth $9,391,319. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

