BWX Technologies (BWXT) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BWXT. Bank of America reduced their target price on BWX Technologies from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks downgraded BWX Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on BWX Technologies from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.11.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

NYSE BWXT opened at $42.34 on Tuesday. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $41.98 and a twelve month high of $72.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.22). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 66.38% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $425.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

In other news, VP Jason S. Kerr sold 1,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total value of $87,441.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,995.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $46,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,365 shares of company stock worth $252,952. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,647,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,715,000 after buying an additional 911,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,131,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,454,000 after buying an additional 171,620 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,076,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,494,000 after buying an additional 563,539 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,899,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,698,000 after buying an additional 69,903 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,915,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,793,000 after buying an additional 96,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.