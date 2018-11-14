Cache Exploration (CAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Cache Exploration Inc. (CVE:CAY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 193000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

About Cache Exploration (CVE:CAY)

Cache Exploration Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds 100% interest in Kiyuk Lake gold property that consists of 70 mineral claims covering an area of 590 square kilometers located in Nunavut. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

