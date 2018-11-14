Cadence Bank NA Grows Position in Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 14.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $106,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $103,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $112,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Whitnell & Co. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.63.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $25.81 and a one year high of $33.05.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.63 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

