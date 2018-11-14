Cadence Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,712 Shares of L Brands Inc (LB)

Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L Brands were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LB. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 6,777.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L Brands alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on L Brands to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on L Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on L Brands from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on L Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.09.

NYSE LB opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.33. L Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $63.10.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 84.14% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. L Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that L Brands Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/cadence-capital-management-llc-purchases-6712-shares-of-l-brands-inc-lb.html.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB).

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.