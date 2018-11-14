Cadence Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,818 Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP)

Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 362.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter.

AAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Wedbush set a $175.00 price objective on Advance Auto Parts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.11.

In other news, Director Nigel Travis purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.70 per share, for a total transaction of $199,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $184.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.24 and a 52-week high of $185.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 14th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, batteries, accessories, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. It offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

