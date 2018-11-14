CAE (CAE) Issues Earnings Results

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. CAE had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $743.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CAE stock opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. CAE has a one year low of $16.84 and a one year high of $21.70. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 81.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,084,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,280,000 after purchasing an additional 488,042 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of CAE in the second quarter worth approximately $510,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 41.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 461,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 135,062 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 3,246.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 43.2% in the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,172,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,013,000 after purchasing an additional 353,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

CAE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of CAE in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

