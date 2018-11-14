California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (GIFI)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,046 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.29% of Gulf Island Fabrication worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIFI. Kokino LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 40.0% in the second quarter. Kokino LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,500,000 after purchasing an additional 428,300 shares in the last quarter. 22NW LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 128.0% in the second quarter. 22NW LP now owns 425,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 238,994 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the second quarter valued at about $1,239,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the second quarter valued at about $644,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the second quarter valued at about $599,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Gulf Island Fabrication from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Shares of Gulf Island Fabrication stock opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $13.95.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.51). Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 20.96% and a negative return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $49.71 million during the quarter.

Gulf Island Fabrication Profile

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of offshore drilling and production platforms, and other steel structures in the United States. The company fabricates jackets and deck sections of fixed production platforms; hull, tendon, and/or deck sections of floating production platforms, such as tension leg platforms, single point anchor reservoirs, floating production storage and offloading vessels, and minimum deepwater operating concepts; pressure vessels; and piles, wellhead protectors, and subsea templates, as well as various production, compressor, and utility modules.

