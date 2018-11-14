California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 2,378 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (CNXN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 127.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,882 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 66.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 58,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the second quarter valued at about $444,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 964,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,012,000 after purchasing an additional 72,957 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 7.8% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNXN opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $43.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.13 million, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.25.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $658.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.10 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 11.54%. PC Connection’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNXN. BidaskClub raised shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Roth Capital set a $40.00 price objective on shares of PC Connection and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

In other PC Connection news, Director Barbara Duckett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $82,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,880.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

