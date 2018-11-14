Callon Petroleum (CPE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.36. Callon Petroleum reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $161.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPE shares. ValuEngine raised Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.24.

In other Callon Petroleum news, VP Mitzi P. Conn sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $176,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,830,264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $266,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,124 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,328,000. Luminus Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 6,620,618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,965 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $61,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,261,443 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $185,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,780 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:CPE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.60. 3,683,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,569,346. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $14.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

