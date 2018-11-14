Calyxt (CLXT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05, Morningstar.com reports. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 45.34% and a negative net margin of 7,253.78%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million.

Calyxt stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,687. The company has a current ratio of 21.27, a quick ratio of 21.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Calyxt has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $27.23. The firm has a market cap of $370.37 million, a PE ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 3.44.

Get Calyxt alerts:

CLXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Calyxt in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Calyxt presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

In other news, insider Daniel F. Voytas sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $80,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Manoj Sahoo sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $37,411.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,219 shares of company stock worth $384,043. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Calyxt by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,799,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,603,000 after buying an additional 1,375,899 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calyxt during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $582,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calyxt during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Calyxt during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Calyxt during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.98% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/calyxt-clxt-announces-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for plants in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic soybeans, high fiber wheat, herbicide tolerant wheat, powdery mildew resistant wheat, improved oil composition canola, herbicide tolerant canola, improved quality alfalfa and herbicide tolerant alfalfa, late blight resistant potatoes, cold storable/reduced browning potatoes, improved protein composition soybeans, drought tolerant soybeans, herbicide tolerant soybeans, and improved yield soybeans.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.