Cambrex Co. (CBM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.50.

CBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cambrex in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambrex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, First Analysis upgraded shares of Cambrex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 9th.

Get Cambrex alerts:

In other news, CEO Steven M. Klosk sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $3,646,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,171,146.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Klosk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $1,095,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,328 shares in the company, valued at $5,658,241.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,510 shares of company stock worth $5,344,824. 2.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBM. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambrex by 856.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 464,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,273,000 after purchasing an additional 415,574 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cambrex by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,849,000 after acquiring an additional 370,806 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Cambrex by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 503,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,446,000 after acquiring an additional 272,117 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cambrex by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 483,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,090,000 after acquiring an additional 247,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Cambrex by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 437,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,906,000 after acquiring an additional 230,018 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:CBM opened at $47.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.42. Cambrex has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $69.43.

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $104.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.04 million. Cambrex had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cambrex will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Cambrex Company Profile

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cambrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.