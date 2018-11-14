Cambridge Cognition (COG) Given “Corporate” Rating at FinnCap

Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by investment analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of LON:COG opened at GBX 108.50 ($1.42) on Wednesday. Cambridge Cognition has a 12-month low of GBX 73 ($0.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 169 ($2.21).

Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The company reported GBX (5) (($0.07)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Cambridge Cognition Company Profile

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience digital health company, specializes in the precise measurement of clinical outcomes in neurological disorders worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pharmaceutical Clinical Trials, Academic Research, and Healthcare Technology. It delivers near-patient assessment solutions to enhance the understanding, diagnosis, and treatment in brain health.

