Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 3,526 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,075,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447,503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 19.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,771,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,994 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 13.9% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,596,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,001 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 179.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 519,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,848,000 after purchasing an additional 333,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 30.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,376,000 after purchasing an additional 230,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

SLF opened at $36.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.83. Sun Life Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $35.78 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.63%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated an “average” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, November 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, November 9th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients, high-net-worth individuals, and families. It operates through Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate segments.

