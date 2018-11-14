Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.22 Million Holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (FCVT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) by 58.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,517 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 28.8% in the third quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, BKS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Shares of FCVT stock opened at $28.64 on Wednesday. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $32.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 23rd.

