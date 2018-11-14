Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.55% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $289,000.

Get Invesco Defensive Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DEF opened at $47.94 on Wednesday. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $50.43.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/cambridge-investment-research-advisors-inc-raises-holdings-in-invesco-defensive-equity-etf-def.html.

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Profile

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Defensive Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.