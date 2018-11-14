Camden Property Trust (CPT) Position Trimmed by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 13.7% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 8.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 17.6% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 39,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 109.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $92.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.30. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $78.19 and a 12 month high of $95.67.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $241.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.79 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 5.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.99%.

CPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Sandler O’Neill set a $105.00 price target on Camden Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Camden Property Trust to $95.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Camden Property Trust to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.59.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director William B. Mcguire sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $202,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $915,257.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,403 shares of company stock valued at $19,773,409 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 158 properties containing 54,181 apartment homes across the United States.

