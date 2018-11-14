Canaccord Genuity Trims Premium Brands (PBH) Target Price to C$100.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$110.00 to C$100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PBH. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$130.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$138.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$133.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Premium Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$110.38.

PBH traded down C$1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$71.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.92. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$69.05 and a 1 year high of C$122.77.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$761.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$754.97 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 5.21999973050667 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Zaplatynsky sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.98, for a total transaction of C$44,874.84. Also, Director Kenneth Propp sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.19, for a total transaction of C$216,018.00.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides premium and natural processed meat products, specialty deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, specialty pastas, and sushi products.

