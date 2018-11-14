Canacol Energy (CNNEF) Posts Earnings Results

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $59.13 million for the quarter.

Shares of Canacol Energy stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.90. 1,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,056. Canacol Energy has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $3.78.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily engages in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Colombia. The company has proved and probable reserves of 505 billion cubic feet of gas and 14 million barrels of oil. Canacol Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

