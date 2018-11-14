Canadian National Railway (CNI) Given “Buy” Rating at Zacks Investment Research

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Zacks Investment Research in a note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a $92.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.32% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Canadian National performed impressively in the third quarter of 2018, reporting better-than-expected earnings and revenues. Both metrics also improved year over year. Results were aided by higher freight revenues, which account for bulk of the top line. Apart from the outperformance, the company initiated a new buyback program. Notably, this move is in line with the company's efforts to reward its shareholders. In fact, the company raised its quarterly dividend by 10% earlier this year in another shareholder-friendly move. However, high operating expenses are worrisome. In the third quarter, operating ratio (defined as operating expenses, as a percentage of revenues) deteriorated mainly due to high labor and fuel costs apart from issues related to the Canadian dollar. The company's high debt levels also raise concerns. In a year’s time, shares of the company have underperformed its industry due to the headwinds.”

CNI has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Citigroup raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.16.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $84.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $70.59 and a fifty-two week high of $91.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 42.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,741,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,356,000 after buying an additional 117,340 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 568,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,095,000 after acquiring an additional 8,683 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 259.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 238,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,513,000 after acquiring an additional 172,221 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,702,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,499,876,000 after acquiring an additional 511,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 86,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 53.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

