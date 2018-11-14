Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 47,269 Shares of Metlife Inc (MET)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 421,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,269 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $19,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 0.9% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,028,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,863,000 after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Metlife during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,849,000. Lau Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metlife during the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Metlife during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metlife during the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Metlife from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Metlife in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Metlife in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Metlife from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of Metlife stock opened at $45.46 on Wednesday. Metlife Inc has a 12-month low of $39.31 and a 12-month high of $55.21. The firm has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $16.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Metlife’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.33%.

Metlife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Steven A. Kandarian sold 85,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $4,021,103.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 585,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,454,284.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Steven A. Kandarian sold 42,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $2,013,119.15. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 559,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,294,331.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

