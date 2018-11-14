Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Takes $15.09 Million Position in CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 342,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE stock opened at $42.67 on Wednesday. CBRE Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 4.32%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price target on CBRE Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO William F. Concannon sold 28,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $1,370,838.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,713,833.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

