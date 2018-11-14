CanonChain (CZR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $129,797.00

CanonChain (CURRENCY:CZR) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One CanonChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox and BCEX. CanonChain has a total market cap of $2.97 million and $129,797.00 worth of CanonChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CanonChain has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00008157 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00017064 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00147488 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00237021 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $572.78 or 0.10057987 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00009744 BTC.

CanonChain Token Profile

CanonChain’s total supply is 1,618,033,988 tokens and its circulating supply is 471,604,524 tokens. The official website for CanonChain is www.canonchain.com. CanonChain’s official Twitter account is @canonchain.

Buying and Selling CanonChain

CanonChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanonChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CanonChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CanonChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

