Canopy Growth Corp (CGC) Receives $45.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CGC shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Benchmark started coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cann started coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

NYSE:CGC opened at $38.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.25 and a beta of 3.70. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $59.25.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $20.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 159.94% and a negative return on equity of 12.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Epstein & White Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth approximately $350,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth approximately $932,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth approximately $639,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth approximately $19,252,000. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, Bedrocan Canada, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.