Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Price Target to $61.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $66.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 90.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PTCT. Barclays dropped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.63.

PTCT stock opened at $31.96 on Monday. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $52.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 2.21.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.66). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 30.61% and a negative return on equity of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $53.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 13.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 9.6% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 30.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Elk Creek Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 271,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 871.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and Emflaza (deflazacort) for treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

