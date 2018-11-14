Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 12,006 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,006 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 468.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Gresham Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.9% during the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $62.64 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.58 and a one year high of $75.27.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

