Capital Analysts LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 61,823.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,701,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,390,000 after buying an additional 6,691,174 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 880.1% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,806,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,749,000 after buying an additional 1,622,433 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 381.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 214,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,991,000 after buying an additional 169,792 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,705,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,532,000 after buying an additional 138,210 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 432,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,049,000 after buying an additional 107,384 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $96.16 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $87.95 and a twelve month high of $100.07.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

