Capital Analysts LLC Increases Position in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (CSJ)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CSJ) by 99.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF stock opened at $103.71 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.18 and a 52-week high of $105.61.

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks results, which correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fee and expense, of investment grade credit sector of the United States bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S.

